By Marcus E. Howard Jan 21 If a big snowstorm materializes this week in the U.S. Northeast, it will not just be school children and ski resort owners who rejoice: executives at salt producer Compass Minerals may be relieved, too. This winter's high temperatures and forecasts of continuing warmth have hit Compass Minerals International Inc, the largest North American salt producer, with declining sales and stock prices. Shares have fallen almost 19 percent in the last three months as U.S. temperatures stayed above average and demand for de-icing rock salt tumbled. That's a steeper decline than the 12-percent drop logged by the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index over the same period. The $2.4 billion suburban Kansas City, Kansas, company saw sales of de-icing salt down by almost a third last quarter when major markets recorded far fewer snowstorms than are typical. The company has cut its 2015 earnings forecast, slashed production and laid off workers. December 2015 was the warmest December on record for the contiguous United States. Some analysts have lowered their outlook for Compass Minerals because of the weather issue. "We are worried that this season's weak demand will translate to lower prices next winter as well," said Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co Inc, in an analysis published Jan 8. The the equity research and trading firm has a "sell" rating on Compass. SOME SELLING POINTS Compass, which also operates in Canada and the United Kingdom, is unworried. "What we've seen so far is just a bump in the road, not a fundamental shift in long-term demand," said company spokeswoman Tara Hart. The shares were trading Thursday at $70.83, slightly above a 52-week low reached this week, like thousands of other stocks in the January selloff. That leaves some analysts seeing value. The company's cost-cutting measures and other factors could attract investors despite winter's late start. The company trades at roughly 11 times trailing earnings and pays a 3.35-percent dividend, according to Thomson Reuters data. That is a solid yield at a time when 10-year Treasuries are paying 2 percent a year. Downside is limited. Roughly 70 percent of Compass' salt sales go to states, municipalities and other entities responsible for road maintenance and those customers tend to sign fixed contracts for salt purchases in the summer so there is a floor under how far orders can drop in one season. Still, salt demand topped BB&T Capital Markets' list of risks associated with investment in Compass Minerals, though it nonetheless has a "buy" rating on the company, based on earnings and free cash flow potential. BB&T remains focused on positives - Compass owns the world's largest salt mine, for example, and faces limited competition in a concentrated market. Compass, Germany's K&S AG, and privately held Cargill, together provide roughly 75 percent of North American road salt. BB&T is telling investors to stick with the company despite what is expected to be a weak earnings report. "We still think it's a buy," said Garrett Nelson, a BB&T research analyst. "It's just that their near-term earnings are going to be a lot weaker." (Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; editing by Linda Stern and Nick Zieminski)