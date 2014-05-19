May 19 Compass Group Plc :

* Proposed return of cash to shareholders

* Return of 56 pence per existing ordinary share in capital of compass group plc ("existing ordinary share") ( "return of cash")

* Consolidation of every 17 existing ordinary shares into 16 new ordinary shares ("new ordinary shares") ( "share capital consolidation")

* Return amounts to approximately 1 bln stg in aggregate

* Return of cash is conditional upon shareholder approval, which will be sought at general meeting

* It is expected that payments will be made in respect of income option and capital option on 29 July 2014