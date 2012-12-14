Dec 14 Compass Investors Inc on Friday sold $630 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, RBC and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COMPASS INVESTORS AMT $630 MLN COUPON 7.75 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 7.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/27/2012 S&P TRIPLE-C SPREAD 645 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS