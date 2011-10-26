(Follows alerts)
* Q3 shr $1.03 vs est $0.63
* Q3 rev $229.1 mln; beats estimates
Oct 26 Compass Minerals International Inc
posted better-than-expected quarterly results, as its
highway de-icing customers placed early orders for the upcoming
winter, and strong agriculture fundamentals pushed potash
fertilizer prices.
For the July-September quarter, the provider of highway
de-icing salt and specialty fertilizer reported a net income of
$34.6 million, or $1.03 a share, up from $19.3 million, or 58
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped by almost a third to $229.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents a
share, on revenue of $190.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Salt business sales rose 29 percent to $175.5 million helped
by a 40 percent increase in highway de-icing sales volume and
stronger average prices on both highway de-icing and consumer
and industrial salt products.
The company expects its specialty fertilizer segment to
report sales volumes of about 70,000 tons in the fourth quarter.
Shares of the Overland Park, Kansas-based company closed at
$75.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)