Aug 20 Compass Minerals International Inc said union workers went on strike on Monday at its Goderich mine in Ontario, Canada.

Compass, which also operates salt mines in the United States and Britain, said production at Goderich, which is around 7.5 million tons per year, will be temporarily reduced due to the strike.

The Kansas-based company said the strike was called by the local branch of the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada, which represents 380 workers at the Goderich mine.

A Compass spokeswoman, Peggy Landon, said non-union employees were operating the mine, but she could not say by how much production was reduced.

She said the union contract expired several months ago and negotiations for a new three-year pact were suspended by the union over the outstanding issue of "management rights."

"The union wants to have the right to veto future management decisions," she said.

The union had no immediate comment.

Compass, which specializes in rock salt for de-icing roads, said it has strong inventories following a historically mild winter season. It said mine management will be able to produce sufficient rock salt to meet its non-seasonal-customers` needs while negotiations continue.

Compass Minerals also produces salt at mines in Louisiana and Cheshire, England and through evaporation at locations in North America.

Shares of Compass were 13 cents higher to $72.81 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.