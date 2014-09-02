Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 Comperia SA :
* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue was 7.2 million zlotys versus 4.5 million zlotys last year
* Said H1 operating profit was 651,000 zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 net profit was 3.1 million zlotys versus 997,000 zlotys last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)