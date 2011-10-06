LONDON Oct 6 Restrictions on mergers between smaller transport groups should be eased to help spark competition in the UK bus market as too many existing operators face little competition, a British regulator said in a report on Thursday.

In its provisional report on the bus market in May Britain's Competition Commission (CC) said the UK's largest bus operators -- Deutsche Bahn's Arriva, FirstGroup , Go-Ahead , National Express and Stagecoach -- faced little or no competition in many local areas, leading to passengers facing less frequent services and, in some cases, higher fares than where there was some form of rivalry.

"We believe that greater competition between operators is the best way to rectify the problems we have identified and ensuring fair access to bus stations, tackling 'over bussing', opening up the tendering process, close scrutiny of bus mergers, and encouraging 'competition-friendly' partnerships will all help achieve this," Jeremy Peat, the chairman of the local bus market investigation group, said in a statement.

The watchdog said the Office of Fair Trading should take "a cautious approach in exercising its discretion not to refer small mergers" and update its competition guidance for the industry.

The CC also said restrictions should be placed on bus operators making changes to service frequency to discourage 'over-bussing' and other short-term actions to destabilize competitors.

It added that Traffic Commissioners should introduce and enforce a code of conduct to prevent un-acceptable behaviour.

The CC did not rule out franchising in some local markets but said it was unlikely to recommend it in the London market.

It also said new entrants and competing operators should be given access to bus stations managed by other local operators on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.

"We are recommending that the Department for Transport, as part of its review of the Bus Service Operators Grant (BSOG) in England, looks at ways to incentivize operators to participate in the above measures," the CC said.

"This recommendation may also be of interest to the Scottish and Welsh governments should they decide to undertake a similar review in the future." (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Adveith Nair)