PARIS/LONDON Jan 9 A ban on Groupe Eurotunnel operating cross-channel ferries has been upheld by Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal, prompting the French company which runs the undersea rail link to put the ferry business up for sale.

Group Eurotunnel said in a statement on Friday that it would seek a buyer for MyFerryLink, the ferry business it has run since 2012.

The ruling from the Competition Appeal Tribunal follows a long-running probe by British competition authorities into Eurotunnel's move into the ferry market and supports the findings of the country's antitrust regulator. (Reporting by Pascale Denis, Leila Abboud and Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)