PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 9 Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)-
* Will require Breedon Aggregates Limited (Breedon) to sell an asphalt plant in Aberdeen area and a ready-mix concrete (RMX) plant in Peterhead area
* Will also face a price control for asphalt produced in inverness area
* Has taken over case from competition commission, has found in its final report that this acquisition would lead to a reduction of competition in three areas of north-east scotland
* Will now require Breedon to sell either Tom's Forest or Craigenlow asphalt plant and one of Peterhead or Stirlinghill RMX plants to a competitor approved by CMA
* Asphalt supplied by company will be subject to a price control in that area until 2018 at latest Further company coverage:
