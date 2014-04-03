UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 Competition Commission -
* Competition commission raids Unilever SA and Sime Darby offices
* Conducting a search and seizure operation at offices of Unilever South Africa (PTY) Ltd in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Sime Darby Hudson & Knight (PTY) Ltd in Boksburg, Johannesburg
* Has reasonable grounds to believe that information relevant to this investigation is in possession of employees of two companies
* Operation forms part of commission's ongoing investigation into collusive conduct in markets for manufacture and supply of edible oils and margarine to wholesale and retail customers.
* Will seize documents and electronic data, to be analysed with other information gathered
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources