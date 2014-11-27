Nov 27 Competition Commission
* Recommended on nov 25 that Anglo American-Samancor be
approved, without condition
* Samancor is a joint venture in which BHP Billiton Plc and
Anglo American have a shareholding of 60% and 40%, respectively
* Found that proposed transaction is not likely to
substantially prevent or lessen competition in affected markets
* Post-Merger, Samancor will continue to be 60% owned by BHP
Billiton and 40% owned by anglo american, however both parties
would have joint control over Samancor
* Investigation found there is no horizontal overlap in
activities of Anglo American and Samancor joint venture
Further company coverage: [AAL.L BLT.L BHP.AX]
