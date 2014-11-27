Nov 27 Competition Commission

* Recommended on nov 25 that Anglo American-Samancor be approved, without condition

* Samancor is a joint venture in which BHP Billiton Plc and Anglo American have a shareholding of 60% and 40%, respectively

* Found that proposed transaction is not likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in affected markets

* Post-Merger, Samancor will continue to be 60% owned by BHP Billiton and 40% owned by anglo american, however both parties would have joint control over Samancor

* Investigation found there is no horizontal overlap in activities of Anglo American and Samancor joint venture Further company coverage: [AAL.L BLT.L BHP.AX] (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)