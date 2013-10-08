LONDON Oct 8 Britain's monopoly regulator said
it wanted to boost competition in the cement industry by
requiring Lafarge Tarmac , one of the major
players, to sell a cement plant to a new entrant in the market.
Competition Commission (CC) Deputy Chairman Martin Cave
said: "The best way to disturb the balance of a market where
producers have focused on retaining their respective market
shares rather than competing is to create the opportunity for a
major new entrant."
The CC also said on Tuesday that it planned to limit the
flow of information between existing producers and would also
order the sale of certain facilities used in the production of a
cement substitute.
The regulator's latest proposals are part of its months-long
investigation into Britain's cement industry which found in May
that a lack of competition was costing customers hundreds of
millions of pounds.
The body said then it could force the dominant players,
which include Cemex, HeidelbergCement's
Hanson and Hope Construction Materials as well as Lafarge
Tarmac, to sell off plants.
Before publishing its final decisions, the CC will wait for
responses to its proposals.