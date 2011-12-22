LONDON Dec 22 Britain's competition
regulator said it would abolish a 13 year old order that
prevents suppliers of electrical goods from recommending resale
prices to retailers and from restricting or withholding supply
from retailers.
The Competition Commission (CC) said on Thursday that
significantly increased competition in the market for goods such
as televisions and washing machines since the order was
introduced in 1998 have removed the need for the safeguards it
provided.
It said significant developments have included the entry of
both grocery and online retailers into the supply of electrical
goods, the increased ability for consumers to search and compare
prices, as well as the emergence of new suppliers-both branded
and retailer own-label.
The CC also considers that the Competition Act 1998 now
provides an effective mechanism to address attempts to fix
prices or restrict supply unfairly.
"This market has changed enormously since the order was
introduced and there no longer seems any reason for these goods
to require additional regulations in comparison with other
consumer items," said CC Chairman Roger Witcomb.
