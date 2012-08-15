*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Aug. 15] Aa2 AA- 114.90 Renton SD #403, WA, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 A+ 29.35 Nebo SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM *3.00 Crookston ISD #593, MN 11:00 AM *1.73 Lakeside MUD #3, TX, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 53.56 New Castle County, DE, GO 10:00 AM Aa2 *3.32 Boone County, IL, GO 11:15 AM *10.00 Jefferson County, TN, GO 10:30 AM A+ *1.50 Robert Lee ISD, TX, GO 11:30 AM *4.80 W Hempstead UFSD, NY 10:30 AM Aa1 34.00 Cape May County, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *2.56 Chisago County, MN, GO 12:00 PM 24.81 Chisago County, MN, GO 12:00 PM A *2.55 Clear Creek-Amana Comm SD, IA, RE 12:00 PM *2.50 Depew Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *2.87 Fort Bend Co MUD #185, TX, GO 12:00 PM A1 *1.00 Jasper ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM A1 6.21 Jasper ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *2.54 Lansing Ctrl SD, NY, Bond Antic 11:00 AM Aa3 2.46 Letcher Co SD Fin, KY, RE 11:00 AM 24.00 Lindenhurst UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 1.81 S Colonie Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 11.55 Washtenaw County, MI, GO 11:00 AM *2.94 Woodbridge (Town), CT 11:00 AM 6.52 Woodbridge (Town), CT 11:30 AM *3.00 Holdingford ISD #738, MN 01:00 PM *2.91 Pub Wholesale Wtr Supp Dt #12, KS 01:00 PM A *1.40 Beeville Wtr Supply Dt, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 16] *5.09 Goodhue County, MN, GO 11:00 AM 1.30 Goodhue County, MN, GO 11:00 AM *7.40 Laurens Muni Utils, IA, RE 11:00 AM *2.11 Minnewaska ISD #2149, MN 11:00 AM *1.78 Nemaha Co Rural Wtr Dt #3, KS, RE 11:00 AM *3.50 Waseca ISD #829, MN 11:00 AM A2 6.08 Lancaster ISD, TX, GO 11:30 AM 30.00 West Islip UFSD, NY 10:30 AM A1 *5.61 Athol (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 Centereach Fire Dt, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA- *7.27 Chatsworth, GA, RE 11:00 AM *2.25 Cooperstown Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *5.94 Coxsackie-Athens Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM A3 1.57 Mt Vernon CSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 7.34 Mt Vernon CSD, NY 11:00 AM *1.89 Phillipsburg (Town), NJ 11:00 AM A+ *7.64 Pike County, KY, GO 11:00 AM *5.00 Rocky Pt UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 8.50 West St Paul ISD #197, MN 12:00 PM 102.60 Woodbridge Twp, NJ 11:00 AM A2 9.48 Belleville Twp, NJ, GO 11:15 AM 57.00 Sachem Ctrl SD, NY 11:30 AM AA+ 12.18 Sachem Ctrl SD, NY, GO 12:00 PM *5.40 Vigo Co Sch Corp, IN, GO 02:00 PM [Aug. 20] Aa2 *6.00 Beaver Dam USD, WI, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 2.11 Beaver Dam USD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *5.80 Yorktown ISD, TX, GO 10:30 AM A+ *5.10 Fall Creek SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *4.00 Hartland-Lakeside Jt SD #3, WI 11:00 AM Aa1 AA- *9.23 Orland Pk Vlg, IL, GO 11:00 AM 4.70 Verona Area SD, WI 11:00 AM 4.50 Verona Area SD, WI 11:00 AM *1.94 Woodward-Granger Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM 5.47 Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD, TX, GO 11:30 AM *2.22 Fulton, IL, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 4.60 Greendale SD, WI, GO 11:30 AM *2.50 Le Sueur-Henderson ISD #2397, MN 11:30 AM 37.60 West Fargo, ND, GO 11:30 AM *9.25 Bowie ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.00 Fertile Econ Dev Auth, MN, GO 12:00 PM *6.80 Itasca Co ISD #318, MN 12:00 PM *1.14 Maize, KS, RE 12:00 PM A+ *3.48 Rolla, MO, GO 12:00 PM *2.96 Waverly, IA, GO 12:00 PM A1 *2.28 Gibson County, TN, GO 11:45 AM *1.30 Fridley, MN, GO 01:00 PM *1.20 Wadena-Deer Creek ISD #2155, MN 01:00 PM *2.50 Shelby Pub Schs, MI 01:30 PM [Aug. 21] 16.31 Pierce County, WA, GO 11:30 AM Aaa AA+ 80.00 Canyons SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM *1.72 Camanche, IA, GO 11:00 AM 8.50 Fridley ISD #14, MN 10:00 AM *2.66 Mendota Heights, MN, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 9,800.000 Texas, TX 11:00 AM Aa1 *9.77 Urbandale, IA, GO 11:00 AM *2.98 De Pere, WI, GO 11:30 AM 2.85 De Pere, WI, GO 11:30 AM 12.00 Jericho UFSD, NY 10:30 AM 13.80 Ferris St Univ BOT, MI, RE 11:00 AM *5.57 Glen Cove, NY 11:00 AM *1.99 Hopkins, MN, GO 12:00 PM *5.65 Hopkins, MN, GO 12:00 PM 25.04 Jersey City, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *1.73 Lakeland Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 115.66 Lexington & Richland Cos SD #5, SC 11:00 AM 2.02 Oakland County, MI, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 South Blooming Grove Vlg, NY 11:00 AM 25.00 St Charles Par SD #1, LA, GO 12:00 PM 25.32 Montgomery Twp, NJ, GO 11:15 AM 1.07 Glen Cove, NY 11:30 AM *1.00 Madison, MS, GO 05:00 PM [Aug. 22] 183.36 Pierce County, WA, RE 11:30 AM Aa2 21.61 Clackamas County, OR, GO 12:00 PM *2.30 Deer River ISD #317, MN 11:00 AM 4.63 S Milwaukee SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 Valley Ranch MUD #1, TX, GO 11:00 AM *6.16 Cattaraugus County, NY, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 *1.62 Deerfield Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM 49.87 Hempstead (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.10 Parkersburg, IA, GO 12:00 PM *1.88 Zumbrota-Mazeppa ISD #2805, MN 12:00 PM 9.34 Yorktown Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:30 AM *7.20 Canadian Co ISD #27, OK, GO 01:00 PM AA 4.93 Royal Oak Bldg Auth, MI, GO 01:00 PM [Aug. 23] *1.40 Clearbrook-Gonvick ISD #2311, MN 11:00 AM 12.33 Boone Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM 61.95 Frederick County, MD, GO 11:00 AM *1.47 Montgomery Co MUD #15, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.30 Saginaw Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM *2.42 Schuylerville Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM AA- *8.06 Connecticut Reg SD #16, CT, GO 11:30 AM [Aug. 27] 8.50 Moorhead ISD #152, MN 11:00 AM *3.79 Prescott, WI, GO 11:00 AM 27.15 Watertown-Mayer ISD #111, MN, GO 11:00 AM 11.27 Moorhead, MN, GO 11:30 AM *2.84 Eudora, KS, GO 12:00 PM *1.31 Fort Stockton ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.29 Cypresswood Util Dt, TX, GO 01:00 PM A+ *10.00 Linn-Mar Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM *2.56 N Muskegon Pub Schs, MI, GO 02:00 PM [Aug. 28] A *2.00 Fort Bend Co MUD #2, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aaa 23.74 Gwinnett County, GA, GO 11:00 AM AA 7.63 Schertz, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Aug. 30] *3.50 Brazoria Co MUD #31, TX, GO 11:00 AM 5.70 Mill Valley, CA, RE 01:00 PM [Sep. 04] *1.88 North Hudson Vlg, WI, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 05] A *2.88 Tipton Comm SD, IA, RE 11:00 AM [Sep. 06] 6.00 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN 11:00 AM [Sep. 12] Aa1 AA 41.20 Newport News, VA, GO 10:30 AM