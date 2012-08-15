UPDATE 2-How Sanofi lost out to J&J in $30 bln battle for Actelion
* J&J's $280 per share tender offer to start March 3 (Recasts with rival offer, adds background throughout)
*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Aug. 15] Aa2 AA- 114.90 Renton SD #403, WA, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 A+ 29.35 Nebo SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM *3.00 Crookston ISD #593, MN 11:00 AM *1.73 Lakeside MUD #3, TX, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 53.56 New Castle County, DE, GO 10:00 AM Aa2 *3.32 Boone County, IL, GO 11:15 AM *10.00 Jefferson County, TN, GO 10:30 AM A+ *1.50 Robert Lee ISD, TX, GO 11:30 AM *4.80 W Hempstead UFSD, NY 10:30 AM Aa1 34.00 Cape May County, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *2.56 Chisago County, MN, GO 12:00 PM 24.81 Chisago County, MN, GO 12:00 PM A *2.55 Clear Creek-Amana Comm SD, IA, RE 12:00 PM *2.50 Depew Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *2.87 Fort Bend Co MUD #185, TX, GO 12:00 PM A1 *1.00 Jasper ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM A1 6.21 Jasper ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *2.54 Lansing Ctrl SD, NY, Bond Antic 11:00 AM Aa3 2.46 Letcher Co SD Fin, KY, RE 11:00 AM 24.00 Lindenhurst UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 1.81 S Colonie Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 11.55 Washtenaw County, MI, GO 11:00 AM *2.94 Woodbridge (Town), CT 11:00 AM 6.52 Woodbridge (Town), CT 11:30 AM *3.00 Holdingford ISD #738, MN 01:00 PM *2.91 Pub Wholesale Wtr Supp Dt #12, KS 01:00 PM A *1.40 Beeville Wtr Supply Dt, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Aug. 16] *5.09 Goodhue County, MN, GO 11:00 AM 1.30 Goodhue County, MN, GO 11:00 AM *7.40 Laurens Muni Utils, IA, RE 11:00 AM *2.11 Minnewaska ISD #2149, MN 11:00 AM *1.78 Nemaha Co Rural Wtr Dt #3, KS, RE 11:00 AM *3.50 Waseca ISD #829, MN 11:00 AM A2 6.08 Lancaster ISD, TX, GO 11:30 AM 30.00 West Islip UFSD, NY 10:30 AM A1 *5.61 Athol (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 Centereach Fire Dt, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA- *7.27 Chatsworth, GA, RE 11:00 AM *2.25 Cooperstown Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *5.94 Coxsackie-Athens Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM A3 1.57 Mt Vernon CSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 7.34 Mt Vernon CSD, NY 11:00 AM *1.89 Phillipsburg (Town), NJ 11:00 AM A+ *7.64 Pike County, KY, GO 11:00 AM *5.00 Rocky Pt UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 8.50 West St Paul ISD #197, MN 12:00 PM 102.60 Woodbridge Twp, NJ 11:00 AM A2 9.48 Belleville Twp, NJ, GO 11:15 AM 57.00 Sachem Ctrl SD, NY 11:30 AM AA+ 12.18 Sachem Ctrl SD, NY, GO 12:00 PM *5.40 Vigo Co Sch Corp, IN, GO 02:00 PM [Aug. 20] Aa2 *6.00 Beaver Dam USD, WI, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 2.11 Beaver Dam USD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *5.80 Yorktown ISD, TX, GO 10:30 AM A+ *5.10 Fall Creek SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *4.00 Hartland-Lakeside Jt SD #3, WI 11:00 AM Aa1 AA- *9.23 Orland Pk Vlg, IL, GO 11:00 AM 4.70 Verona Area SD, WI 11:00 AM 4.50 Verona Area SD, WI 11:00 AM *1.94 Woodward-Granger Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM 5.47 Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD, TX, GO 11:30 AM *2.22 Fulton, IL, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 4.60 Greendale SD, WI, GO 11:30 AM *2.50 Le Sueur-Henderson ISD #2397, MN 11:30 AM 37.60 West Fargo, ND, GO 11:30 AM *9.25 Bowie ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.00 Fertile Econ Dev Auth, MN, GO 12:00 PM *6.80 Itasca Co ISD #318, MN 12:00 PM *1.14 Maize, KS, RE 12:00 PM A+ *3.48 Rolla, MO, GO 12:00 PM *2.96 Waverly, IA, GO 12:00 PM A1 *2.28 Gibson County, TN, GO 11:45 AM *1.30 Fridley, MN, GO 01:00 PM *1.20 Wadena-Deer Creek ISD #2155, MN 01:00 PM *2.50 Shelby Pub Schs, MI 01:30 PM [Aug. 21] 16.31 Pierce County, WA, GO 11:30 AM Aaa AA+ 80.00 Canyons SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM *1.72 Camanche, IA, GO 11:00 AM 8.50 Fridley ISD #14, MN 10:00 AM *2.66 Mendota Heights, MN, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 9,800.000 Texas, TX 11:00 AM Aa1 *9.77 Urbandale, IA, GO 11:00 AM *2.98 De Pere, WI, GO 11:30 AM 2.85 De Pere, WI, GO 11:30 AM 12.00 Jericho UFSD, NY 10:30 AM 13.80 Ferris St Univ BOT, MI, RE 11:00 AM *5.57 Glen Cove, NY 11:00 AM *1.99 Hopkins, MN, GO 12:00 PM *5.65 Hopkins, MN, GO 12:00 PM 25.04 Jersey City, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *1.73 Lakeland Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 115.66 Lexington & Richland Cos SD #5, SC 11:00 AM 2.02 Oakland County, MI, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 South Blooming Grove Vlg, NY 11:00 AM 25.00 St Charles Par SD #1, LA, GO 12:00 PM 25.32 Montgomery Twp, NJ, GO 11:15 AM 1.07 Glen Cove, NY 11:30 AM *1.00 Madison, MS, GO 05:00 PM [Aug. 22] 183.36 Pierce County, WA, RE 11:30 AM Aa2 21.61 Clackamas County, OR, GO 12:00 PM *2.30 Deer River ISD #317, MN 11:00 AM 4.63 S Milwaukee SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 Valley Ranch MUD #1, TX, GO 11:00 AM *6.16 Cattaraugus County, NY, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 *1.62 Deerfield Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM 49.87 Hempstead (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.10 Parkersburg, IA, GO 12:00 PM *1.88 Zumbrota-Mazeppa ISD #2805, MN 12:00 PM 9.34 Yorktown Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:30 AM *7.20 Canadian Co ISD #27, OK, GO 01:00 PM AA 4.93 Royal Oak Bldg Auth, MI, GO 01:00 PM [Aug. 23] *1.40 Clearbrook-Gonvick ISD #2311, MN 11:00 AM 12.33 Boone Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM 61.95 Frederick County, MD, GO 11:00 AM *1.47 Montgomery Co MUD #15, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.30 Saginaw Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM *2.42 Schuylerville Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM AA- *8.06 Connecticut Reg SD #16, CT, GO 11:30 AM [Aug. 27] 8.50 Moorhead ISD #152, MN 11:00 AM *3.79 Prescott, WI, GO 11:00 AM 27.15 Watertown-Mayer ISD #111, MN, GO 11:00 AM 11.27 Moorhead, MN, GO 11:30 AM *2.84 Eudora, KS, GO 12:00 PM *1.31 Fort Stockton ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.29 Cypresswood Util Dt, TX, GO 01:00 PM A+ *10.00 Linn-Mar Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM *2.56 N Muskegon Pub Schs, MI, GO 02:00 PM [Aug. 28] A *2.00 Fort Bend Co MUD #2, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aaa 23.74 Gwinnett County, GA, GO 11:00 AM AA 7.63 Schertz, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Aug. 30] *3.50 Brazoria Co MUD #31, TX, GO 11:00 AM 5.70 Mill Valley, CA, RE 01:00 PM [Sep. 04] *1.88 North Hudson Vlg, WI, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 05] A *2.88 Tipton Comm SD, IA, RE 11:00 AM [Sep. 06] 6.00 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN 11:00 AM [Sep. 12] Aa1 AA 41.20 Newport News, VA, GO 10:30 AM
* Czechs, Hungary, Poland, Romania to hold debt auctions * Demand could ease as odds of March Fed rate hike rise * Bucharest shares set 19-month high, Transgaz stocks surge * Czech 2-year bond yield at 5-month high, speculation eases By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 16 Central European government bonds eased ahead of possibly bearish debt auctions across the region on Thursday amid rising expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in
ATHENS, Feb 16 There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.