PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Follows alerts)
Nov 11 Oilfield equipment and drilling services provider Complete Production Services said it will sell its rig relocation and heavy haul business for about $110 million as it looks to focus on production services.
Complete Production, which in October agreed to be bought by bigger rival Superior Energy Services Inc, will divest I.E. Miller Services Inc to TFI Holdings USA Inc, a subsidiary of Canadian trucker TransForce Inc.
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co Securities acted as the financial adviser.
The Houston-based company's shares, which touched a year-low in October and rebounded to trade at more than twice the value, closed at $33.57 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets