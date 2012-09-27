Sept 27 A shift in how the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission investigates possible violations related to
complex products could lead to brokerages being targeted because
of problems at their competitors, an agency official said on
Thursday.
"If we have reason to believe that a company might be doing
something improper, we will ... look at its peers and see if
they are engaging in similar misconduct," said Reid Muoio,
deputy chief of the SEC's Structured and New Products Unit, in
remarks to an industry conference in New York.
The tactic marks a more "holistic" approach to
investigations at the SEC, which historically limited the scope
of many investigations to tips it received about specific
problems at individual companies, Muoio said at a forum about
complex products sponsored by the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association.
"Typically you would get a tip and run it into the ground,"
Muoio said.
The broad investigations approach was adopted by the SEC's
structured products staff after the unit, part of the agency's
enforcement division, was launched in 2010. But as improper
practices involving complex products sales to investors becomes
a gr ow ing concern, mo re brokerage firms and others involved in
packaging and selling of such investments could find themselves
under scrutiny.
Complex products, which include everything from leveraged
and inverse exchange-traded funds to certain mortgage-backed
securities, typically offer high returns, but are often pegged
to the performance of an underlying security or index that could
decline in value.
Complex products in the retail investment sector are now a
"moderate to high risk area," Muoio t old reporters after his
remarks. At the same time, risks for institutional investors
have decreased significantly since many of the most complex
troublesome securities, including certain mortgage-backed
securities, were withdrawn from the market following the
financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, Muoio said.
Institutional investors that survived the crisis are also
now more risk averse, Muoio said.
When an issue arises with complex products, investigations
now need to be broad given the SEC unit's obligation to police
the structured products sector. He said that could also include
getting information from or examining companies involved in
structuring, distributing and buying the securities.
"We try to get some sort of understanding by looking
vertically across the market," M uoio t old reporters.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's
self-regulator, is also looking at potential conflicts of
interest and financial incentives stemming from sales of complex
securities by major brokerages, the head of the Wall Street
regulator said earlier at the forum on Thursday.
FINRA is looking "very closely" at the effects of incentive
compensation, such as commissions, that might motivate brokers
to sell certain complex securities, said FINRA Chief Executive
Officer Richard Ketchum.