By Matt Rybaltowski
Aug 14 U.S. financial advisory firms can ill
afford to stall preparations for mandatory annual checkups of
their compliance programs, especially amid ever-changing
regulations.
For many firms, preparation is a year-round exercise that
includes reviewing trade orders and making sure portfolios'
investments synch with guidelines disclosed to investors, said
Guy Talarico, chief executive officer of Alaric Compliance
Services in New York.
Those firms have a big advantage over procrastinators when
it comes to in-house annual reviews that the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority require.
Still, there is hope for stragglers. The sleepy August weeks
are a good time to make sure policies and procedures are
current.
Firms that have not thought carefully about whether they are
properly disclosing expenses to investors, for instance, should
make that a priority, Talarico said.
The SEC has become increasingly concerned about the issue
during the last year.
Policies that do not meet regulators' expectations can cost.
In June, private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.
agreed to pay nearly $30 million to settle SEC charges
that it misallocated more than $17 million in expenses over a
six-year period.
Here are other annual review considerations:
FIX WHAT IS BROKEN
Fixing any problems that regulators uncovered in exams
should be a top priority, says Jackie Hallihan, a partner at
Ascendant Compliance in Salisbury, Connecticut.
A one-page checklist can also help firms tackle other
compliance problems that cropped up during the year and prevent
recurrences, said Nancy Lininger, owner of Camarillo,
California, compliance consultancy The Consortium.
A practice audit, for example, may have revealed that a
firm's plan for doing business after a disaster, such as an
earthquake, did not fully explain how staff members would reach
one another if their cellphones die. The firm may also find it
needs to store originals and duplicates of records in separate
locations.
Firms can avoid penalties by showing regulators that they
corrected the problems, Lininger says.
DEVELOP HACKER-PROOF POLICIES
Regulators want sound policies and procedures for preventing
cyberattacks, Hallihan said.
For instance, firms should have written practices to curb
the risk of inadvertently wiring funds to imposters posing as
clients. Precautions may include calling clients to verify
instructions.
INVEST IN CUTTING-EDGE SOFTWARE
Software from companies, including SunGard Data Systems Inc
and Compliance Science, can show whether trades comply
with securities laws and employees follow firms' policies for
their personal investments.
But software gets dated, so look into new versions while
there is time this year for programs to work their magic.
HIRE COMPLIANCE HELP
A chief compliance officer's work is full-time, but
small-firm owners often spread themselves thin by tackling the
role alongside other tasks, Consortium's Lininger says.
Those firms should hire consultants, who can bill between
$300 and $600 an hour to deal with major tasks such as the
annual review, compliance experts say.
Larger firms may end up paying consultants between $80,000
and $400,000 for the annual review alone. But the expense may
well seem less painful after this year's review is history.
