* Brokerages must ID employees impacted by new FINRA rule

* Broad definitions from FINRA make the process difficult

* Rule could foster culture that discourages wrongdoing

By Suzanne Barlyn

Sept 29 An upcoming rule requiring some back office employees to register with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will mean hefty compliance burdens for brokerages.

The new rule means employees who oversee certain functions, such as settling trades and dispersing money, must register with FINRA and pass a licensing exam. But figuring out who to register has been a confusing and time-consuming process, spurring many firms to navigate the trickiest parts.

The categories developed by FINRA that describe who may need a license is, in some cases, imprecise.

FINRA developed the requirements in response to Securities and Exchange Commission concerns following the 2008 discovery of the vast Ponzi scheme being run by Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Prosecutors alleged that Madoff carried out the fraud in part by relying on inexperienced employees to produce fake documents.

FINRA's rule aims to make sure that high-level back office supervisors and managers are knowledgeable about their roles and can act if they spot certain red flags, such as bad record-keeping practices. The rule also could help maintain a culture that discourages wrongdoing.

The new licensing will apply to back office employees who manage and supervise duties like overseeing margin accounts and settling trades.

But determining which managers and supervisors to include has been a tedious process because overseeing any of the 16 different functions described by FINRA will require a license, say lawyers. And it's not always clear how narrowly those functions are defined. They could include everyone from senior managers who directly oversee custody arrangements for clients' funds to supervisors responsible for the processing of new clients' paperwork.

"Defining and approving business requirements" for sales and trading systems could, for example, potentially, encompass a broad range of people.

Richard Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief executive, has publicly stated that the rule isn't supposed to cover all back office employees. It's aimed at "the most senior managers" directly responsible for certain functions. But limiting the scope to senior people hasn't made the compliance burden less daunting.

For starters, not all the categories are clean cut. Some descriptions are broad, such as "contributing to the process of preparing and filing financial regulatory reports." That could describe people who oversee accounting and record keeping or even those keeping track of gifts and entertainment expenses. . It could also cover someone in charge of a firm's computerized accounting systems.

"It can be tough to figure out what covered function means," said Eric Arnold, a lawyer for Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP in Washington, D.C., who recently addressed a group of securities lawyers about the new rule. His firm's clients include large broker-dealers and financial services companies.

Sorting out back office roles at wirehouses, where thousands of employees are possibly subject to the rule, can be even more complex, say lawyers. One big question: how deep in the brokerage to go when identifying impacted employees, said Arnold, during a seminar hosted by ALI-ABA, an organization that develops courses for lawyers.

Spokeswomen for the U.S. brokerage unit of UBS AG's UBSN.VX (UBS.N) U.S. brokerage unit and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney declined to comment about their preparations. A spokesman for Bank of America (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch said the firm was finalizing its list of employees covered by the rule.

At Raymond James Financial (RJF.N) Inc. (RJF), officials have spent about 18 months identifying employees who might be affected in its headquarters support areas and its employee and independent broker-dealer units during the past year, said Denise Samson, who oversees securities operations.

Her team considered the roles of around 2,000 associates and compared them to the areas that might potentially be covered by FINRA's definitions, said Samson. She identified the departments responsible for duties like delivering and receiving money and reviewed computer systems that carried out those tasks. A coordinator then met with department heads that had direct supervision of such duties and even leaders from departments that merely had access to the same computer system, said Samson.

In the end, Raymond James identified about 100 people, mainly in its employee brokerage unit, who will need to register with FINRA and pass a licensing exam. Another 100 people who might be covered by the rule already have securities licenses that FINRA's will accept in lieu of the exam, said Samson.

Brokerages will have until December 16 to begin registering current employees with FINRA's who are covered by the rule. That includes filing registration forms with FINRA's, which reviews the employees' backgrounds and enrolls them for an exam, if needed. Those employees have one year to pass the agency's new operations professional licensing exam or obtain another type license allowed in lieu of the exam. Employees who already have certain licenses won't have to go through the process.

Back office supervisors who join after the rule goes into effect have 120 days to pass a licensing exam, unless they have another type of license that FINRA will accept.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)