*Short-changing compliance can damage firms' reputations

*Three advisers overlooked compliance basics

*One compliance officer left country for 3-year mission

By Suzanne Barlyn

Nov 30 Skimping on compliance programs can have a cost far greater than fines meted out by regulators.

Public embarrassment and tarnished reputations are just two long-lasting consequences of violating securities industry compliance rules.

Three investment advisers are facing that reality after the Securities and Exchange Commission fined them in settlement orders this week and revealed their compliance lapses in a statement to national media.

In the spotlight are Feltl & Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is continuing to do business; Asset Advisors LLC in Troy, Michigan, which must withdraw its registration, and OMNI Investment Advisors Inc in Draper, Utah, which closed in August. None admitted or denied the SEC's findings.

More cases are in the pipeline, according to Robert Kaplan, who co-heads the SEC Enforcement Division's Asset Management Unit.

Most involve compliance gaps that industry professionals say were easily avoidable, but all too common.

"This is stuff that occurs every single day," said Richard Nummi, who heads Nummi & Associates, a compliance consultancy in Jersey City, New Jersey.

While the fines involved in the three cases were relatively small -- $120,000 total -- one particular sanction can have a more lasting effect: the three firms must send their clients copies of the SEC's orders, which outline their violations in detail.

The orders also name the firms' owners -- a stumbling block that could raise questions from future clients and employers.

Firms that want to avoid being called out in SEC public announcements can follow three helpful guidelines:

PAY ATTENTION

Two of the three advisers did not correct problems the SEC agency found during examinations. For example, the SEC told Asset Advisors about its weak compliance program in 2007, according to an SEC settlement order. By 2010, the firm still had not trained its employees on its compliance manual.

"It surprised me," said Steve Thomas, compliance director at Lexington Compliance, a unit of New York-based RIA In Box.

"When regulators find deficiencies, you'll find a majority of them will follow up to make sure you fix something," said Thomas, a former chief compliance examiner in the securities division of South Dakota's Department of Labor and Regulation.

CHANGE THE MANUAL

Brokerage firm advisers don't always realize that they need different types of compliance policies if they set up a registered investment adviser.

"People might assume that they're in the financial business -- and that what they're doing now is going to be fine for whatever they're doing in the future," said Francis Curran, a securities lawyer at McCormick & O'Brien LLP in New York.

Feltl & Company, for example, applied supervisory procedures in place for its brokerage unit to its much smaller investment adviser unit, according to Chet Taylor, the firm's general counsel. The firm has since improved those procedures, he told Reuters.

DON'T OVEREXTEND

Following through on compliance tasks can be especially challenging at small firms, where chief compliance officers often double as the firm's owner, sales person, or general counsel.

Cases in point: the owners of both Asset Advisors and OMNI Investment Advisors were also the chief compliance officers who oversaw programs that got their firms into trouble, according to the SEC's settlement orders.

A representative from Asset Advisors did not return calls requesting comment. The telephone number listed for OMNI was not working on Wednesday.

Running through a monthly compliance checklist can help, said Thomas.

"It makes you take off your sales person hat and do your compliance duties," he said.

Ignoring procedures that need updating and forms to be filed can lead to years of work that piles up, said Thomas.

But the strategy may not have worked for OMNI, whose compliance officer quit in 2008, leaving the slot vacant for two years. The firm's owner was eventually listed as its compliance officer in a 2010 document, according to the SEC's order.

There was just one problem with that arrangement: he left the United States in 2008 for a three-year religious mission in Brazil.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Chelsea Emery)