* Keeping up compliance programs is a growing burden for
advisers
* Advisers must lean on software and consultants, not
calendars
By Suzanne Barlyn
March 7 Launching a new compliance program
was a low-stress process for financial adviser Wade Chessman,
who farmed out the job to an expert. Keeping it going was what
made him worry.
Chessman left an independent broker-dealer in 2010 to start
a registered investment adviser, Chessman Wealth Strategies in
Dallas, Texas.
Since then, he's been tackling a never-ending compliance
to-do list from regulators, including filing forms and reviewing
staff emails. It's a process that continued long after his firm
developed its initial compliance policies and procedures. For
Chessman, and hundreds of advisers who start their own firms,
plodding through compliance tasks while serving clients' needs
has meant turning to outside help.
This month is no exception. Among the things to remember:
advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission must update their disclosure forms, using a new
version that is more complicated than the one they already know.
Changes required by the Dodd-Frank financial reform mean
there are many more questions and a new way of calculating an
adviser's assets under management. And the deadline, on March
30, falls a day earlier than usual, because of a leap-year
calendar.
The ongoing process of knowing what to do, and when, proved
more complex for the strategy that one compliance professional
suggested for Chessman: Make a list and mark the calendar. "We
were looking for a little more day-to-day guidance," Chessman
said.
He found it, as many advisers do, for a price.
TECH TOOLS
Compliance software can make it easier to organize and
review compliance data, especially at small advisory firms. The
programs, available from a range of vendors including
MyComplianceOffice and Compliance Science Inc can help track
information such as trades made by employees and potential
conflicts of interest.
They also can alert advisers when it's time to file
regulatory forms, such as the one due this month, and guide them
through the questions and answers.
Some programs also can help advisers update their policies
and ethics code. Other types of software help advisers tackle
the mandatory requirement of saving and monitoring emails.
Using software to keep up with deadlines and other tasks has
been a good fit for Chessman, who is one of two advisers at the
firm, which manages about $94 million in assets. He
pays $400 per month for ComplianceGuardian, a program available
from National Regulatory Service, a unit of Reed Elsevier. The
monthly package he chose also includes 30 minutes of
consultation time with a compliance professional.
But the programs are not a complete fix for keeping up with
compliance, especially as an adviser's practice grows. Advisory
staff must still review the reports they generate, such as
details about trading irregularities. "If you don't know what
the data is that's coming out of the system, it's worthless,"
said Larry Goldfarb, a New York-based compliance consultant.
HUMAN TOUCH
Reams of data and mounting regulatory concerns, especially
in the wake of the Bernard Madoff Ponzi-scheme scandal, have
compelled many advisers to hire help, even those who have
compliance know-how. Those professionals may charge between $100
and $200 an hour.
And yes, they also do paperwork. That's been a relief to
Harvey Rowen, chief executive of Starmont Asset Management LLC
in San Ramon, California. The SEC is increasingly "wall
papering" advisers' offices, he said, often requiring small
firms to file the same types of voluminous paperwork as large
advisers. "There is no differentiating between a firm like mine,
with a staff of six, and a firm that manages $2 billion and has
a staff of 60," he said.
One recent change, for example, requires a chief compliance
officers to meet with the firm's other top executives. While
that makes sense for a large firm, it puzzles people such as
Rowen, who is also Starmont's chief investment officer. "I have
that meeting every morning when I shave," he said.
Rowen, a former SEC lawyer and staff counsel to the U.S.
Congress, ran Starmont's compliance program himself for 10 years
after it opened in 1998. Back then, the commitment required
about two hours a month. But even someone with Rowan's expertise
can no longer oversee the compliance role while trying to serve
clients' investing needs.
Starmont, which manages about $102 million in assets, pays
about $1,000 monthly to an outside consultant to keep track of
the firm's compliance requirements. The figure doesn't include
time that Rowan and an in-house compliance person divert from
clients to review paperwork.
Rowen is resigned to the mounting requirements, but
questions whether they'll change some advisers' behaviors. "It's
all about the culture of the firm," he said. "I'm not sure that
all these volumes of paperwork really help."
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Walden Siew and Steve
Orlofsky)