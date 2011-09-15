* State securities regulators choose Nebraskan as president * Agenda includes dealing with self-regulation for advisers * Herstein cracked down on advisers' advertised credentials

By Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK,Sept 15 Jack Herstein, the newly elected head of U.S. state securities regulators, is extending a peace pipe to a privately-funded agency whose regulatory philosophy he finds troubling.

Herstein urged the states to work closer with brokerage self-watchdog Financial Industry Regulatory Authority at a lunch honoring him as new president of the North American Securities Administrators Association this week.

"The states and the brokerage industry's self-regulator, FINRA, need to partner to ensure that industry puts the needs of their investor clients before their own," Herstein said.

Herstein, 61, head of the securities bureau of Nebraska's banking and finance department, said in a Reuters interview that the idea of a self-regulated industry is difficult to swallow given his view that it invites conflict of interest.

His skeptical view stems from a long career as a government-paid regulator, starting as Nebraska's sole securities examiner four years after graduating from college.

"He's an incredibly knowledgeable regulator," said Denise Voigt Crawford, a former NASAA president and outspoken Texas regulator who has known Herstein for almost 30 years,

The most important challenge that his organization faces is that government does not want to pay the cost of enforcement at at time when Dodd-Frank imposes huge new and complicated demands on regulators to reform the industry.

Opposition to more Securities and Exchange Commission funding was evident among some Republican lawmakers speaking at a hearing on Tuesday before a House Financial Services Subcommittee. One issue they addressed is whether a self-regulatory group should oversee the nearly 11,000 registered investment advisers who now are handled by SEC.

"At least for right now it's the wrong approach," Herstein told Reuters in a recent interview.

REGULATORY REALITY CHECK

His approach to the problem sounded markedly different in the interview than when he addressed his own colleagues urging cooperation with FINRA.

"As states we need to acknowledge that self-regulation is not going away," he explained in his NASAA speech.

The SEC admits that with its small level of resources it examines investment advisers on average once every 11 years.

FINRA visits the almost 4,600 broker-dealers under its jurisdiction an average of once every two years.

Although the SEC has consistently asked for more funds to beef up its examination staff, several Republican members of the House Financial Services subcommittee at Tuesday's hearing said they want to further shrink the SEC's regulatory authority.

The SEC was required by Dodd-Frank financial reforms to shift more authority to the states. FINRA, funded by the securities industry, is positioning itself to oversee examination responsibilities that continue to overwhelm the SEC.

SWITCHING TO THE STATE

Advisers who manage between $25 million and $100 million and are not registered as broker-dealers must generally switch to state oversight by March 30, 2012 under Dodd-Frank. The SEC estimates the change will affect around 3200 of the nation's roughly 11,000 registered investment advisers.

Two states, New York and Wyoming, have no plans to formally inaugurate exam programs.

However, the crusade to regulate investment advisers requires compromise that could even allow more power to FINRA. (The group, where SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro and Commissioner Elisse Walter once worked, says it understands the difference between brokerage firms and independent advisers and would develop rules for the latter in the interest of their businesses.)

THE LARGER GOAL

The challenge for Herstein will be to focus lawmakers and regulators on the larger goal of investor protection. His colleagues say he has the smarts and consensus-building skills to do that.

"He knows the substance and he knows how to work collaboratively," said Patricia Struck, who heads the securities division of Wisconsin's department of financial institutions.

Herstein is an authority on the intricacies of corporate finance, including the complex review and disclosure processes for registering securities offerings, colleagues say. He also helped institute a program in Nebraska to ensure that the alphabet soup of professional designations often flaunted by brokers and advisers are legitimate accreditations.

In addition to negotiating the congressional landmine of new regulatory authority for independent advisers, other items of concern to Herstein include:

-Unregistered securities. Federal legislation introduced in March by Rep. David Schweikert, an Arizona Republican, would exempt companies from having to register securities offerings under $50 million, excluding states and the SEC from reviewing them.

-Mandatory arbitration. NASAA wants to reform the current regime that requires most retail brokerage customers to submit to mandatory arbitration through FINRA rather than sue in courts.

Herstein, who graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1973 with a B.A. in business administration, spends his days cutting through regulation and when he is not at work he is cutting through weeds as he does yardwork and landscaping.

He attributes his success as a regulator to an array of people, including the paralegals who helped explain securities offerings and procedures as he was learning.

He said he had never considered regulation as a career path.

"I didn't know anything about it," he said. He boned up through "a lot of reading and basically the day-to-day work experiences," he said, and in 1986 became head of Nebraska's securities bureau.

In a tribute to his collaborative style and mentoring, eight members of his staff piled into a van for the 280-mile drive from Lincoln to the NASAA conference in Wichita, Kansas, to hear their boss's maiden address.

"He's a low-key guy and very modest," said Voigt Crawford. And good at cutting through the weeds.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York. Editing by Richard Satran)