* State securities regulators choose Nebraskan as president
* Agenda includes dealing with self-regulation for advisers
* Herstein cracked down on advisers' advertised credentials
By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK,Sept 15 Jack Herstein, the newly
elected head of U.S. state securities regulators, is extending
a peace pipe to a privately-funded agency whose regulatory
philosophy he finds troubling.
Herstein urged the states to work closer with brokerage
self-watchdog Financial Industry Regulatory Authority at a
lunch honoring him as new president of the North American
Securities Administrators Association this week.
"The states and the brokerage industry's self-regulator,
FINRA, need to partner to ensure that industry puts the needs
of their investor clients before their own," Herstein said.
Herstein, 61, head of the securities bureau of Nebraska's
banking and finance department, said in a Reuters interview
that the idea of a self-regulated industry is difficult to
swallow given his view that it invites conflict of interest.
His skeptical view stems from a long career as a
government-paid regulator, starting as Nebraska's sole
securities examiner four years after graduating from college.
"He's an incredibly knowledgeable regulator," said Denise
Voigt Crawford, a former NASAA president and outspoken Texas
regulator who has known Herstein for almost 30 years,
The most important challenge that his organization faces is
that government does not want to pay the cost of enforcement at
at time when Dodd-Frank imposes huge new and complicated
demands on regulators to reform the industry.
Opposition to more Securities and Exchange Commission
funding was evident among some Republican lawmakers speaking at
a hearing on Tuesday before a House Financial Services
Subcommittee. One issue they addressed is whether a
self-regulatory group should oversee the nearly 11,000
registered investment advisers who now are handled by SEC.
"At least for right now it's the wrong approach," Herstein
told Reuters in a recent interview.
REGULATORY REALITY CHECK
His approach to the problem sounded markedly different in
the interview than when he addressed his own colleagues urging
cooperation with FINRA.
"As states we need to acknowledge that self-regulation is
not going away," he explained in his NASAA speech.
The SEC admits that with its small level of resources it
examines investment advisers on average once every 11 years.
FINRA visits the almost 4,600 broker-dealers under its
jurisdiction an average of once every two years.
Although the SEC has consistently asked for more funds to
beef up its examination staff, several Republican members of
the House Financial Services subcommittee at Tuesday's hearing
said they want to further shrink the SEC's regulatory
authority.
The SEC was required by Dodd-Frank financial reforms to
shift more authority to the states. FINRA, funded by the
securities industry, is positioning itself to oversee
examination responsibilities that continue to overwhelm the
SEC.
SWITCHING TO THE STATE
Advisers who manage between $25 million and $100 million
and are not registered as broker-dealers must generally switch
to state oversight by March 30, 2012 under Dodd-Frank. The SEC
estimates the change will affect around 3200 of the nation's
roughly 11,000 registered investment advisers.
Two states, New York and Wyoming, have no plans to formally
inaugurate exam programs.
However, the crusade to regulate investment advisers
requires compromise that could even allow more power to FINRA.
(The group, where SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro and Commissioner
Elisse Walter once worked, says it understands the difference
between brokerage firms and independent advisers and would
develop rules for the latter in the interest of their
businesses.)
THE LARGER GOAL
The challenge for Herstein will be to focus lawmakers and
regulators on the larger goal of investor protection. His
colleagues say he has the smarts and consensus-building skills
to do that.
"He knows the substance and he knows how to work
collaboratively," said Patricia Struck, who heads the
securities division of Wisconsin's department of financial
institutions.
Herstein is an authority on the intricacies of corporate
finance, including the complex review and disclosure processes
for registering securities offerings, colleagues say. He also
helped institute a program in Nebraska to ensure that the
alphabet soup of professional designations often flaunted by
brokers and advisers are legitimate accreditations.
In addition to negotiating the congressional landmine of
new regulatory authority for independent advisers, other items
of concern to Herstein include:
-Unregistered securities. Federal legislation introduced
in March by Rep. David Schweikert, an Arizona Republican, would
exempt companies from having to register securities offerings
under $50 million, excluding states and the SEC from reviewing
them.
-Mandatory arbitration. NASAA wants to reform the current
regime that requires most retail brokerage customers to submit
to mandatory arbitration through FINRA rather than sue in
courts.
Herstein, who graduated from the University of Nebraska in
1973 with a B.A. in business administration, spends his days
cutting through regulation and when he is not at work he is
cutting through weeds as he does yardwork and landscaping.
He attributes his success as a regulator to an array of
people, including the paralegals who helped explain securities
offerings and procedures as he was learning.
He said he had never considered regulation as a career
path.
"I didn't know anything about it," he said. He boned up
through "a lot of reading and basically the day-to-day work
experiences," he said, and in 1986 became head of Nebraska's
securities bureau.
In a tribute to his collaborative style and mentoring,
eight members of his staff piled into a van for the 280-mile
drive from Lincoln to the NASAA conference in Wichita, Kansas,
to hear their boss's maiden address.
"He's a low-key guy and very modest," said Voigt Crawford.
And good at cutting through the weeds.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York. Editing by
Richard Satran)