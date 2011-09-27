* Panasonic, Whirlpool previously paid millions in fines

* Probe into industry is continuing

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Former executives of Panasonic Corp (6752.T), a Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) subsidiary and a Tecumseh Products Co TECUA.O subsidiary were indicted on Tuesday for fixing the prices of compressors used in refrigerators, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The executives, who were indicted in Detroit, are accused of coordinating prices in the United States and elsewhere, the department said.

The indicted executives are Ernesto Heinzelmann, former president of Whirlpool's subsidiary Empresa Brasileira de Compressores S.A.; Gerson Verissimo, former president of a Tecumseh subsidiary in Brazil; and Naoki Adachi, a general manager of global sales at Panasonic.

"Cracking down on international price fixing cartels has been and will continue to be among the most significant priorities for the Antitrust Division," said Sharis Pozen, acting head of the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division.

"Our investigation is continuing," she said.

The three former executives are charged with price fixing, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine, which could run into the millions depending on how much gain was derived from the price fixing.

In late 2010, Panasonic paid a $49.1 million criminal fine in connection with the case and the Whirlpool subsidiary paid a $91.8 million fine.

Panasonic had no comment and telephone calls to the other two companies were not immediately returned. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington. Editing by Robert MacMillan)