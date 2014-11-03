Nov 3 Comptel Oyj

* Comptel has won new Telefonica Group customer in Costa Rica for Comptel EventLink

* Says deal with Telefonica Costa Rica comprises Comptel EventLink software licenses and related services with a value exceeding 300,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)