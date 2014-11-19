Nov 19 Comptel Oyj

* Share repurchases announced by Comptel Corporation on Aug. 27, 2014 have been completed

* Comptel purchased 500,000 Comptel shares through NASDAQ OMX Helsinki during Sept. 1, 2014 - Nov. 18, 2014

* Average price per share was about 0.6229 euros and total purchase price about 311,400 euros

* Comptel holds 464,739 own shares after purchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)