Dec 5 Comptel Oyj :

* Has received a major order from Telenor for Comptel Fulfillment solution and services

* Deal amounts to 8 million euros ($9.89 million) and comprises Comptel fulfillment software licenses and services

* This 4 year contract is a continuation of long customer relationship with companies