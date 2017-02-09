HELSINKI Feb 9 Network equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it has agreed to buy another Finnish company, Comptel, for about 347 million euros ($370 million) to expand its software business.

The cash offer, 3.04 euros per share, represents a premium of 29 percent compared to Comptel's last closing price.

"The planned acquisition is part of Nokia's strategy to build a standalone software business at scale by expanding and strengthening its software portfolio and go-to-market capabilities with additional sales capacity and a strategic partner network," Nokia said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)