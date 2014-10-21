Oct 21 Comptel Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 20.3 million euros versus 18.7 million euros

* Q3 operating profit 2.2 million euros versus 1.3 million euros

* Q3 order backlog 45.0 million euros versus 35.5 million euros

* Sees operating result for 2014 to be 5-10 million euros

* Sees operating result for 2014 to be 5-10 million euros

* Sees 2014 revenue to remain at 2013 level while new solutions are expected to grow from Q2 onwards