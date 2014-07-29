Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Comptel Oyj : * Says Q2 revenue EUR 20.6 million versus EUR 20.7 million * Says Q2 operating income EUR 1.2 million versus EUR 1.3 million * Says operating result for 2014 is expected to be EUR 5-10 million * Says 2014 revenue is expected to remain at the 2013 level * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)