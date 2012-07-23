BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
July 23 Moody's Investors Service said on Monday it cut the rating on sewer enterprise revenue bonds issued by Compton, California, to Ba1 from A2, affecting $4.9 million of debt.
The rating could be cut further into the junk category, the rating agency said in a statement.
The downgrade is primarily based on the city's severe liquidity crisis, which raises the risk that the city could seek bankruptcy protection, according to the statement.
Compton, located 16 miles south of Los Angeles, may declare bankruptcy by September, according to c ity officials.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie)
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.
* Tepid wage growth eases inflation concerns * Bonds rally after jobs report By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the near-term. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, the Labor Department said. Average hourly earnings,