Sterling holds up against nervous euro, eyes on CPI and retail data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
July 16 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service late on Friday said it may cut Compton, California's BB long-term and underlying ratings for its lease revenue bonds, according to the rating agency's website.
"The CreditWatch placement reflects that the independent auditors of the city's recently released fiscal year 2011 audit declined to express an opinion on the financial statements," S&P's credit analyst Matthew Reining said.
"The independent auditor wrote that due to allegations of waste, fraud, and abuse of public moneys, as well as a lack of city responses to the auditors' inquiries, that the scope of their work did not enable them to express an opinion," he said.
If S&P fails to receive sufficient independently audited financial information from the city, it could withdraw or suspend the ratings, it said in a statement.
Compton, California, is located 16 miles south of Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 13 The dollar hit a two-week high against the yen with another round of solid gains on Monday as investors focused again on the U.S. reflation trade which dominated the aftermath of Donald Trump's election in November but has stalled this year.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.