July 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service late
on Friday said it cut the long-term ratings on Compton,
California's water revenue series 2009 and sewer revenue bonds
series 2009 to BBB-minus from A, and may cut the ratings
further, according to the rating agency's website.
"The lowered ratings are based on our view that financial
distress in the city's general fund could continue to impact the
liquidity position of the water fund," said S&P's credit analyst
Robert Hannay.
"The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the
independent auditors of the city's recently released fiscal year
2011 audit declined to express an opinion about the city's
financial statements," he said.
If S&P fails to receive sufficient independently audited
financial information from the city, it could withdraw or
suspend the ratings, it said in a statement.
Compton, located 16 miles south of Los Angles, may declare
bankruptcy by September, according to officials.
