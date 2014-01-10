FRANKFURT Jan 10 German medical software maker CompuGroup Medical said on Friday it had acquired all the shares in French peer Imagine Group, without disclosing a purchase price.

Imagine Group made sales of about 7.2 million euros ($9.8 million) last year and achieved earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 0.5 million, CompuGroup said. ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Holmes)