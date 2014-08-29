Aug 29 Computacenter Plc :
* Interim dividend 5.9 pence per share
* Trading performance for three onerous contracts continues
in line with expectations
* H1 group revenues increased by 2.2 pct on an as reported
basis to 1.46 billion stg (H1 2013: 1.43 billion stg)
* H1 adjusted profit before tax increased 6.8 pct on an as
reported basis to 28.0 million stg (H1 2013: 26.2 million stg)
and by 7.5 pct in constant currency
* Interim dividend of 5.9 pence per share (H1 2013: 5.2
pence)
* Company is heading for another year of record adjusted
pretax profits in 2014
