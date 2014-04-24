April 24 Computacenter Plc

* Revenue for Q1, on an as reported basis increased by 8% to £745.1 million (2013: £691.9 million)

* Total revenue in our German business declined by 2% in constant currency to £267.7 million (2013: £272.9 million)

* Revenue in France increased by 10% in constant currency to £114.7 million (2013: £104.3 million)

* We believe 2014 will be a year of progress for computacenter

* Trading in UK has been encouraging and Germany is stable. However, it is clear that group continues to be held back by performance in France

* Overall UK revenue growing 20 pct to £350.4 million (2013: £292.7 million).