LONDON Oct 12 Computacenter PLC : * Trading result is expected to be broadly in line with the board's revised

expectations for 2012 * Overall revenue growth for Q3 on an as reported basis, increased by 1% to

£656 million * German revenue in the third quarter declined 6% to £274 million * UK continued its revenue improvement with growth of 12% in the third quarter

to £265 million * In France, overall revenue performance was flat in the third quarter and 7%

in constant currency