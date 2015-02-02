Feb 2 British IT services provider Computacenter
Plc said it would return about 100 million pounds ($150
million) to shareholders after the sale of its disposal and
recycling subsidiary to a unit of U.S.-based Arrow Electronics
Inc.
Computacenter said R.D. Trading Ltd's sale for 56 million
pounds in cash to Arrow Electronics UK Holding would allow it to
concentrate on IT services.
R.D. Trading accounted for 1.4 percent of Computacenter's
total revenue in 2013.
Computacenter said it would return 71.9 pence per existing
share, or about 11.2 percent of its current market value, to
shareholders, pending approval at an extraordinary general
meeting expected on Feb. 19.
Proceeds from the sale, coupled with money from
Computacenter's business, resulted in a net cash balance in
excess of its current needs, the company said in a statement
after the close of markets.
The company returned 74.4 million pounds to shareholders in
2006 and 75 million pounds in 2013.
Shares in the company closed down 1.715 percent at 630.5
pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.
($1 = 0.6657 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)