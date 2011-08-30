* H1 adjusted pretax 26.6 mln stg vs 21.3 mln in 2010

* Interim dividend of 4.5p, an increase of 28.6 pct

* Says on track to meet board's full-year expectations

* Shares up 1.6 pct (Adds CEO comments, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Aug 30 British IT firm Computacenter PLC said it was on track for the year after product sales in Germany and France and continued overall demand for IT services delivered a 25 percent rise in first-half pretax profit.

Chief Executive Mike Norris said a repositioning of the business in recent years to focus on international markets and IT services was paying off as product sales in the UK came under pressure.

"The UK was less enthusiastic on capital expenditure in the first half of this year compared to last year," he said in an interview on Tuesday.

But the company still grew profit by 25 percent, he said. "It's a good demonstration of the resilience of the business model, i.e. the international spread of business and a lot more services."

The company, which counts Lloyds Banking Group and Bayer (BAYGn.DE) as customers, posted adjusted pretax profit of 26.6 million pounds ($43.6 million) on group revenue, including acquisitions of 1.37 billion pounds, up 5.9 percent.

Growth in Germany, which was very buoyant in the first half, would slow in the second half against a tougher comparative a year ago, Norris said, but the UK should deliver an improved performance.

"Overall therefore, we are unlikely to see the same percentage of growth at the group level as experienced in the first half," he said.

He said the company was bullish on the outsourcing market.

"Customers want more flexible contracts, multi-sourcing -- using a number of suppliers integrated together -- and short-term contracts, which play into our hands," he said.

Shares in the group, which hit a seven-year high of 494 pence in July, were 1.6 percent higher at 373 pence by 0823 GMT.

Analysts at Investec, who predict pretax profit of 73.8 million pounds for the year, up from 66.1 million, said the first-half results demonstrated growth and resilience.

"The decline in UK product sales (a few large customers reducing spend) was compensated at the profit line by a strong cost focus and managed services margin expansion," they said.

Computacenter is paying an interim dividend of 4.5 pence a share, up 28.6 percent on the payout a year ago. ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)