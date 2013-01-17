Jan 17 Technology services provider Computacenter Plc said revenue for the full year rose 2 percent, backed by a strong performance in Germany and the United Kingdom, the company's biggest markets.

Computacenter, which provides IT infrastructure services and also advises customers on IT strategy, said full-year results were expected to be marginally ahead of its expectations.

The company, which serves customers in more than 100 countries, said revenue from Germany rose 4 percent on a constant currency basis.

Computacenter, which faced additional costs for certain contracts in Germany that weighed on the company's profit particularly in the second and third quarters, said performance in the fourth quarter had significantly improved.

"We expect to make further progress in improving the performance of our problem contracts in Germany, where we will focus primarily on margin improvement," the company said.

Turnover from the UK rose 9 percent in the year ended Dec. 31, boosted by a 15 percent rise in services revenue.

Services growth remained strong throughout the year due to new contract wins and high rates of retention, Computacenter said.

Computacenter shares closed at 420 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen about 17 percent over the past year.

The company will report full-year results on March 12.