UPDATE 2-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)
LONDON Aug 31 Computacenter PLC : * Auto alert - Computacenter PLC interim dividend 5 pence per share * Group revenue, including acquisitions, of 1.42 billion STG, up 4.2 percent * H1 adjusted profit before tax of 24 million STG, impacted by additional start
up costs * Interim dividend of 5 pence versus 4.5 pence in H1 2011 * Remain on track with the board's revised expectations for the year
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 South African private healthcare provider Mediclinic expects a drop in revenue and margins at its Middle East business, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares down more than 5 percent in London and Johannesburg.
Feb 21 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.