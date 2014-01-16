Jan 16 British IT services provider
Computacenter Plc said it expects results for the year
just ended to be slightly ahead of its forecast, boosted by
strong demand for its maintenance services in the UK.
The company said it expects its businesses in Britain and
Germany - its largest markets, to gain from order wins and
margin improvements in 2014.
"We have secured some new contracts in the fourth quarter
(in the UK) that will aid our growth from the second half of
2014 onwards," the company said in a statement.
Computacenter, which supplies IT equipment and provides
maintenance services, said revenue for the year ended Dec. 31
rose 6 percent.
It had reported adjusted pretax profit of 71.3 million
pounds and revenue of 2.91 billion pounds for the year ended
December 2012.
The company is expected to report full-year results on March
11.
Analysts on average expect the company to report full-year
revenue of 2.99 billion pounds ($4.89 billion) and pretax profit
of 80 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said reported revenue in the UK increased 8
percent for the full year, while that in Germany grew 7 percent.
Germany and UK contribute about 40 percent each of the
company's revenue while France accounts for about 16 percent.
Reported revenue from France fell 2 percent compared to a
year earlier. The company said considerable work still needed to
be done in 2014 in France.
Shares in the company were up marginally at 649 pence at
0820 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.