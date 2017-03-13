March 13 British IT services provider Computacenter said its full-year adjusted revenue rose 6.3 percent, helped by positive currency impact.

The company's adjusted revenue on actual currency basis rose to 3.25 billion pounds from 3.05 billion pounds a year earlier.

However, adjusted revenue was down 0.5 percent on a constant currency basis.

The company, which provides computer services to customers including Domino's Pizza, and department chain John Lewis PLC, has been impacted by weakness in its domestic market as the UK prepares to leave the European Union.

Computacenter said it expect its U.K. business to see "modest" improvements in 2017 with professional services and supply chain helping overall performance. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)