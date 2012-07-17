* H1 rev up 4 pct on reported basis
* Says on track to address challenges in Germany
July 17 IT company Computacenter Plc
said revenue grew 4 percent on a reported basis for the first
half of the year and it was strengthening its ability to take on
new contracts.
Computacenter, which provides IT infrastructure services and
also advises customers on IT strategy, also said it was on track
to address challenges in key market Germany where it has won
several new contracts.
Contract start-up costs are a challenge in Germany and
Computacenter's management devoted considerable time to address
that, Investec Bank analyst Julian Yates wrote in a note.
"Progress on this front during H2 will be crucial and
achieving satisfactory profitability on some of these contracts
would give material forecast support," said Yates who has a
"buy" rating on Computacenter's stock.
Computacenter, which gets most of its business from Eurozone
countries, also said its revenue grew 8 percent in constant
currency for the six months ended June.
Services revenue rose 15 percent in constant currency while
supply chain revenue grew by 4 percent.
The company also said it continues to see additional
start-up costs hurting full-year profit.
Computacenter said last month that it would incur 7 million
pounds in additional costs related to hiring and sales
commissions to bring on board some large contracts it won.
This additional cost is about 10 percent of the adjusted
pretax profit it reported last year.
Shares in Computercenter were up 1.8 percent at 316.9 pence
on the London Stock Exchange at 0817 GMT.
