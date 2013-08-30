Aug 30 Computacenter Plc reported a
statutory loss in the first half, mainly due to a charge related
to three underperforming contracts in Germany.
The company, which provides IT infrastructure services and
also advises customers on IT strategy, reported a statutory
pretax loss of 4.3 million pounds ($6.66 million) in the six
months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 20.8 million
pounds a year earlier.
Computacenter said exceptional items totalled 29.3 million
pounds, including a 10.7 million pound provision against future
losses on three contracts in Germany and a 12.2 million pound
charge due to deterioration in business performance in France.
Trading losses on the three contracts widened to 5.9 million
pounds from 1.7 million pounds a year earlier.
The company had said last month that it would make
provisions for the three loss-making contracts in Germany.
Computacenter, which gets most of its business from Eurozone
countries, said adjusted profit before tax rose 1.9 percent to
26.2 million pounds.
"This should help put these isolated deals behind the group,
returning the focus to the rest of the German business where
there is some momentum," Investec analyst Julian Yates said in a
note.
The company said it expected trading to remain in line with
its expectations, with the exception of the provisions made for
the contracts.