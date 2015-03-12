March 12Computacenter Plc, a provider of IT infrastructure services, reported a 51.3 percent jump in full-year pretax profit, helped by growth in the UK.

The company, which also supplies IT equipment and advises customers on IT strategy, said pretax profit rose to 76.4 million pounds ($114.4 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 50.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.2 percent to 3.11 billion pounds. Revenue from UK jumped 10.2 percent to 1.42 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6677 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)