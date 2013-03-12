LONDON, March 12 Computacenter PLC : * Says group revenues increased 2.2 percent to £2.91 billion for twelve months
ended 31 December 2012 * Says underlying adjusted profit before tax decreased 4 percent to £71.3
million for full-year 2012 * Says total dividend for 2012 of 15.5 pence per share up 3.3 percent * Source Text :
