Feb 23 Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC disclosed a 5.9 percent stake in Computer Sciences Corp and said it would continue talks with the IT services company about strategic alternatives and board composition.

Computer Sciences stock closed up 7 percent on Monday, valuing the company at about $10 billion. Dealreporter said on Friday the company is in talks to sell itself in a two-part deal.

Jana, run by Barry Rosenstein, said it might engage in an extraordinary deal, such as a merger, or buy a material amount of the company's assets.

The activist investor also said company's stock was undervalued and was an "attractive investment opportunity".

"We welcome all investments in CSC," company spokesman Richard Adamonis told Reuters. "As always, we remain focused on maximizing shareholder value and delivering next-generation technology services and solutions to our clients."

The company had been in talks with private equity firms including Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital LLC to gauge their interest in a leveraged buyout, according to a Bloomberg report in September.

Up to Friday's close, the stock had risen 7.6 percent in the past 12 months.