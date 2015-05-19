UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer
March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .
May 19 Technology consulting services provider Computer Sciences Corp said it would split into two public companies - one to serve commercial and government clients globally and one to serve U.S. public sector clients.
The company also declared a special cash dividend of $10.50 per share as part of the deal. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Softbank to sell Electric Imp's IoT development kits to accelerate IoT product development in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: