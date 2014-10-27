Oct 27 Computer Sciences Corp :
* U.S. intervenes in federal false claims act case against
Computer Sciences
Corp New York City over computerized billing system
-- court filing
* Lawsuit alleges that Computer Sciences and the city exploited
the billing
system, which the company developed for the city, to
orchestrate billing
frauds against medicaid
* Lawsuit alleges that the fraud enabled New York City to
increase the amount
and speed of medicaid reimbursements for some services
* Lawsuit alleges that as a result of the fraud, Computer
Sciences and New York
City submitted tens of thousands of false claims to medicaid
* Lawsuit alleges that as a result of the fraud, Computer
Sciences and New York
City unlawfully obtained millions of dollars of medicaid
reimbursements
* Lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court seeks civil
penalties, restitution,
triple damages