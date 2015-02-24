Feb 24 Technology consultant Computer Sciences Corp has drawn buyout interest from French consulting company Cap Gemini SA and private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, according to people familiar with the matter.

Talks with Cap Gemini and Carlyle started late last year but have since fizzled, the people said on Tuesday. It was unclear whether these talks will resume, the sources added.

CSC, which has a market capitalization of around $10 billion, is now working with Royal Bank of Canada as it reviews its options, the people said.

The sources requested anonymity because the talks are confidential. CSC and Carlyle declined to comment, while Cap Gemini and Royal Bank of Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC disclosed a 5.9 percent stake in CSC on Monday and said it would continue talks with the IT services and government contracting company about strategic alternatives and its board composition. (Reporting by Mike Stone and Liana Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)