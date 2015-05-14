May 14 Technology consulting services provider Computer Sciences Corp is planning to separate its government business from its commercial information technology division, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

An announcement on CSC's plans could come as early as next week, when the company announces its fiscal 2015 earnings on May 19, the people said. It follows several attempts by CSC, which has a market capitalization of more than $9 billion, to sell itself over several years.

While CSC is still open to acquisitions, it now sees a split - whereby its shareholders would also get shares in a new company - as the most attractive and tax-efficient transaction to pursue, one of the people said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. CSC declined to comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone and Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)